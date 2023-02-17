NNPC’s Ltd Assets Exceed Liability As National Oil Company Transits Fully Into Limited Entity

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

History was made on Friday, February 17, 2023 as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation fully transited into a Limited Entity under the brand name Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd thus inheriting all the assets and liabilities of the previous entity.

The transfer of the assets was held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja at an event attended by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari and other top officials of the Company.

Kyari while speaking at the event said that the transfer of the assets has put the NNPC in a comfortable situation to do businesses.

According to him, the implication of the cut off ceremony that was held on Friday is that all assets and liabilities of the Corporation have been transferred to the new NNPC Limited.

According to him, the liabilities that were transferred to the NNPC Ltd by the Corporation are far less than the assets, implying that the new entity would be starting it’s operations on a good standing.

He said, “What today’s event means is that all assets & liabilities of the Corporation (NNPC) have been transferred to the new NNPC Limited. The good thing is that the liabilities are far less than the assets. So it’s a very comfortable situation”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 19 last year unveiled the new NNPC which enabled it to transit into a commercial entity, becoming the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The official transitioning into a private entity means that the oil company would be regulated in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Also, the transiting implied that the Federal Government had halted all forms of funding for projects and sundry purposes compared to what has been obtainable in the last 45 years of the NNPC.