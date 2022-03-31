NNPP Braces For Presidential Election As Kwankwaso, Alkali Emerge National Leader, Chairman

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has moved quickly to create a structure to enable it compete with other parties in the next general election.

The party held its National Convention where its presumed presidential candidate, Mr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso emerged National Leader of the party while Rufai Alkali emerged National Chairman.

The party hopes to disrupt the chances of the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the two biggest parties by fielding Kwankwaso, who defected from the PDP after being schemed out.

The relatively unknown party has also elected other executive members at its national convention, most of who are Kwankwaso’s political associates who formerly belonged to either PDP or the APC.

They include retired AVM John Ifemeje (Anambra) who emerged as its Deputy National Chairman; Mr Dipo Olayoku (Ogun),National Secretary; and Sulieman Hunkuyi (Kaduna), National Oganising Secretary.

Dr Ahmed Ajuji from Adamawa emerged the Deputy National Secretary while Alhaji Sanin Malam (Bauchi) emerged National Treasurer.

The National Legal Adviser was given to Prof. Bem Angwe from Benue.

Alkali said at the event that, “Nigerians are tired and are therefore looking for a better option, we are that new option and we shall do our best to ensure that everybody is carried along.

“However, you have to play your part by registering with INEC to get your voter cards and coming out to vote during elections. “

On his part, Kwankwaso said, “This party is all about correcting the mistakes of the past and with your support we will achieve a better Nigeria .

“NNPP will soon be the number one force in the country.”

He added that, “The nation has been experiencing low voter turnout in elections because people are tired of the existing parties.

“This NNPP is fresh air for Nigerians because citizens are looking for a new and better Nigeria since they are tired of the status quo.

“Most of our members could not come for the convention because of the insecurity on our roads; but I promise you with NNPP all will be good.“