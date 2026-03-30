NNPP Moves To Adopt ADC Presidential Candidate For 2027

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The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plans to adopt the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has said.

The ADC presidential ticket is expected to be contested by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate and Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, in what is expected to be a two-horse race.

The ADC boasts of top former APC members like Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Abubakar Malami, all former ministers under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many senior aides in the Buhari government have also joined the party.

The move by the NNPP comes as top party leaders continue to defect to the ADC ahead of the presidential primaries, a few weeks away.

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Former National Leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is expected to join the ADC after resigning from the party.

He will also be joined by a former deputy governor, former commissioners, loyalists, and supporters.

According to the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP will align with the ADC and adopt the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 election.

Speaking on Channels TV on Monday, Johnson said, “The NNPP will continue to contest elections. Although at the presidential level, we will be in alignment with the ADC and possibly in some national elections, we are going to have candidates down the ballot.”

He added, “Some opposition leaders have decided that it will best serve their purposes and those of Nigerians to come together under one platform as an alternative for 2027.”

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Johnson confirmed that Kwankwaso “will join the ADC today in Kano State.”

Kwankwaso’s planned defection follows weeks of consultations between the former governor, leaders of the Kwankwasiyya movement, and top ADC figures.

Before the slated defection, Kwankwaso held a series of high-level meetings with key opposition stakeholders to forge a broader coalition capable of challenging the ruling APC.

He also met with party leaders and stakeholders in Kano State to consolidate internal support for the defection to the ADC.

The Whistler reported that the former minister also engaged with prominent political figures, including ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola; Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; and Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson.

On Sunday, Kwankwaso announced his resignation from the NNPP, citing the need for strategic political realignment.

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“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.

“As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.

“However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he said.