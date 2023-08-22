NNPP Not Formed By One Man — State Chairmen

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Forum of State Chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday said the party was not founded by one person.

Advertisement

The state chairmen, who spoke on the ongoing leadership crisis in the NNPP, said they have concluded plans to unveil the party’s founding fathers at an event that will soon take place in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the forum of NNPP state chairmen, Tosin Odeyemi and Rambi Ayala, respectively.

The statement stressed that no individual can destabilise the party.

“The party was founded in 2002 through the collaborative efforts of ̀some like-minded people, who believe in the new Nigeria.

“However, it is unfortunate that one of these founding fathers is moving around now, instigating some individuals that have been expelled from the party, to cause disaffection.

Advertisement

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that NNPP was not founded by an individual, it is a collective effort of many great people, therefore, no individual can destabilise us.

“Some of these founders are dead, while some are still alive. We have contacted them, and they were happy that their labour of love shall be recognised and that the party is waxing stronger.

“The honour becomes imperative because these founding fathers deserve it. We need to celebrate them for their unique and inspirational efforts that birthed the NNPP, which has become a strong political force in the nation’s democracy,” the statement said.

Dignitaries expected at the planned unveiling of the NNPP founding fathers include Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, and all the serving senators, as well as members of the House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly elected on the platform of the party.

However, the statement released by the Forum of State Chairmen did not name the concerned individual that is alleged to be causing problems in the party.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that the leadership crisis in the NNPP took another dimension recently when 10 state chairmen demanded the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The chairmen include those of Ekiti, Enugu, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states.

The state chairmen, who passed a vote of no confidence on the members of the Abba Kawu-led NWC, said they have failed in managing the affairs of the party.

Chairman of the NNPP in Ekiti State, Dada Olabode, who spoke on behalf of the 10 state chairmen, said the NWC illegally ordered the dissolution of the state, local government, and ward executives of the party in 10 states of the federation.

Olabode also alleged that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is engaging in anti-party activities through his association with President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also accused Kwankwaso of trying to hijack the party machinery from its ‘founder’, Boniface Aniebonam.