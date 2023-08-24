NNPP NWC Suspends Founding Member, Publicity Secretary As Crisis Escalates

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) escalated on Thursday as the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended a founding member, Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, and the National Auditor, Oladipo Johnson, who announced the development while addressing journalists in Abuja, accused Aniebonam of attempting to factionalise the party.

According to the NWC, the suspension of the duo was with immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations by the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Forum of State Chairmen of the NNPP had in a statement on Tuesday asserted that Aniebonam was not the sole founder of the party.

The state chairmen, who said they have concluded plans to unveil the party’s founding fathers at an event that will soon take place in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), accused Aniebonam of attempting to destabilise the NNPP.

THE WHISTLER equally reported that 10 state chairmen of the NNPP, who are loyal to Aniebonam, recently accused the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of trying to hijack the party from him (Aniebonam).

The chairmen, including those of Ekiti, Enugu, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, demanded the dissolution of the Abba Kawu Alli-led NWC for allegedly failing in managing the affairs of the party.

However, announcing Aniebonam’s suspension on Thursday, Johnson, speaking on behalf of the NWC, said, “You will all recall that recent events regarding the repositioning of our party and the discipline or otherwise of some of our members led to the expulsion of two members of the party, the suspension of about seven former state chairmen of our party, and the dissolution of the executive committees of nine state chapters of the party.

“Unfortunately, Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of our party has arrogated to himself the right to solely reverse decisions of the National Working Committee, even those decisions ratified and adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

“This is a situation that, as a responsible National Working Committee, we cannot permit to persist.

“In line with our Constitution, we have today suspended Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major pending the determination of investigations by the Disciplinary Committee at the national level of the party.”

He also accused Aniebonam and Major of engaging in anti-party activities.

“Furthermore, the men and their suspended cohorts have, under Article 39.2 (7), been involved in anti-party activities and conduct which may likely have an adverse effect on the party or bring hatred, contempt, disrespect or ridicule to the party.

“They are also in the process of intentionally fictionalising the party, together with some of the earlier suspended members, amongst other things.

“Naturally, the gentlemen, along with others that were earlier suspended, have access in the first instance to the disciplinary committee, which will invite them for fair hearing, and also an appeal procedure, which is clearly laid out in our Constitution,” he added.

Stressing that the NNPP is not factionalised, Johnson said, “We must state that this party is one and that we shall stand up to those who would like to bring it to disrepute.

“We must let the press know that there are only a few disgruntled expelled and suspended members that have taken cover under Aniebonam and have seemingly pushed him to perform acts that are inimical to the growth of the party and the operation of our Constitution.”

Efforts by THE WHISTLER to get comments from Aniebonam and Major, over their suspension, were not successful.

Major did not respond to calls and messages as of the time of filing this report.