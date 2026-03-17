NNPP Says APC Not Behind Kankwaso’s Litigation

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The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says President Bola Tinubu and the APC are not behind the party’s ongoing litigations as alleged by the Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso led group.

The party rather blamed the litigations and defections from the party on Kwankwaso’s high handiness , and attempted to hijack the NNPP .

This is contained in a statement by the NNPP’s National Secretary, Mr Ogini Olaposi in Lagos on Tuesday.

The NNPP said its reaction emanated from various interviews by Elder Buba Galadima and his men, accusing the President and APC of sponsoring NNPP in the escalating court cases, thus stopping them from hijacking the party.

The party described the charges by the group as lazy and empty blackmail which is dead on arrival.

“Was it Tinubu that made Kwankwaso, the NNPP 2023 presidential candidate, to want to hijack a party that gave him a free ticket to run?

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“Kwankwaso and his group, who were expelled from the NNPP have continued to go to court to hijack the party, leading to the defections of many members.

“We condemn in its entirety, the blackmail of President Tinubu and the APC and wish to state emphatically that it is unfounded, mischievous and a figment of lazy minds.”

The party said that the NNPP remained the beautiful bride of the 2027 general elections and urged its members who left for other parties to return.

“All elected members of the NNPP in 2023, who decamped to other parties due to escalating court cases, are being advised to return quickly to our great party.

“We recall that the last national convention held in Lagos (2025) resolved that all elected members be granted automatic tickets based on loyalty.

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“And for those members who left our great party because of the overbearing attitude of Kwankwaso and Galadima, we wish to advise that you all return back to the party and participate in its rebuilding.

“We have commenced e-registration of members in accordance with the INEC guidelines (2027), therefore, it’s not about returning to the party but building human element structure to enhance our success during the forthcoming general election.

“NNPP is a sister political party to all registered political parties in Nigeria, we are responsible partners to each other for the greatness of our country.

“NNPP as a political party is not fighting and shall not fight anybody or organisation in the name of politics and power, which we all know belong to God.

“Indeed there is nothing we are fighting for other than to offer service to the people of Nigeria,” it added.