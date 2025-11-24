NNPP Urges INEC To Reject Kwankwaso-Led Congresses

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The NNPP on Monday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to disregard purported congresses by the Kwankwasiya Movement led by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, describing it as unconstitutional.

In a statement released by its National Secretary, Mr Ogini Olaposi, the party stated that the NNPP Court ordered congresses had been held and concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Kwankwaso-led group, in a letter to INEC, informed the commission of its plans to conduct fresh congresses cum convention, beginning from November 25, to January 2026, for the NNPP.

The party stated that the group cannot conduct congresses on its behalf as the Memorandum of Association entered into with it in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election had long expired.

The party noted that Kwankwaso, the NNPP 2023 presidential candidate, and some members of the Kwankwasiya group remained expelled from its fold for anti-party activities.

“We are still amazed that a man of Kwankwaso’s standing will insist on hijacking a party that gave it a soft landing to contest the 2023 presidential election for free”.

The NNPP stated that INEC must live up to its responsibilities by obeying Court orders and uploading the authentic leadership of the party on its website.

“The Abia State High Court and the Federal Capital Territory High Court confirmed the expulsion of Kwankwaso and his group from NNPP’s internal democratic processes and disciplinary action.

“It is most unfortunate that Kwankwaso can be found conducting himself most disrespectfully to disobey and abuse court judgments.

“INEC’s past leadership failed us, and we are hoping that the present leadership shall distance itself from disobedience to the rule of law and order of the society. .

”We are still wondering why INEC has not responded to our letters demanding that judgments of the courts should be obeyed and respected.

“As an umpire, INEC cannot afford to continue to sit on the fence on matters of urgent importance and peace of the society,”

According to the party, INEC is aware and conversant with the court judgments and yet, giving attention to groups who want to cause a crisis in our democracy..

“We had written several letters to INEC under the circumstances, and yet, the commission remains adamant and encouraging disobedience to the rule of law in Nigeria.

“Under the circumstances, we shall continue to keep the peace of the society and direct members of our great party to disregard the fake congresses and conventions.

“Once again, we appeal to INEC to help democracy succeed and sustain in Nigeria. The Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration can only succeed if laws are obeyed and respected”.