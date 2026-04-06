No ADC Alliance, Wike Faction ‘Bastardising’ PDP – Umar Sani

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The crisis within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) appears far from over as reconciliation between factions led by former Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike and former National Secretary Tanimu Turaki has officially collapsed.

PDP chieftain Umar Sani revealed on Monday during an interview on Arise Morning Show that efforts to restore unity in the party have failed and that his faction has returned to the courts to resolve the matter.

“Reconciliation has broken down. There is no more reconciliation,” Sani said. “When we started the issue of reconciliation, the idea was that everybody would return to the status quo ante.

“But Wike came out openly to say there is no reconciliation; he’s going ahead with the convention, and he will not leave—no position will be sacrificed. He will take everything because he’s the conqueror.”

Sani questioned the legitimacy of Wike’s claim to control the party, asking, “Which conqueror is he? Is he a conqueror of political parties, Rivers State, or the Nigerian judiciary?”

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The PDP chieftain explained that his faction initially suspended meetings in good faith to allow reconciliation efforts to succeed, but the Wike faction proceeded with their convention, prompting legal action.

“The court that he felt gave him that mandate, which recognized a caretaker committee, is unconstitutional. It is not within the constitution of our party, and it was not sought by either party in court.

“We have now gone back to the Court of Appeal in Ibadan to tell them that reconciliation has failed, and the matter should be determined on its own merits,” Sani said.

On the question of which faction controls the authentic PDP structures, Sani said, “Our PDP is one that has an existing structure: the Board of Trustees led by Adolphus Wabara, the NEC led by Tanimu Turaki, and the NWC. These are the authentic ones. Even if INEC recognizes others, it is the party that determines its leadership, not INEC or Wike’s faction.”

Sani dismissed suggestions that the PDP cannot sponsor a presidential candidate in 2027, a point previously made by Wike, insisting that the party remains capable.

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“Our party has all structures intact across the states. It has not changed its name, it has not changed its logo. It is just being bastardised and fragmented,” he said.

He further argued that Wike’s statements about the PDP’s inability to field a candidate were misleading. “The agenda of Nyesom Wike is that he’s standing on the mandate of Tinubu.

“If he’s standing on Tinubu’s mandate, he said he would support him in 2027. All his efforts are geared towards that direction,” Sani said.

When asked about potential alliances with other opposition parties like the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sani stated, “We are not removing ourselves from the contest. If you remove yourself from the contest, then you begin to think of alliances. Our way forward is to remain as a party.”

He added that other opposition parties, including ADC, are “enmeshed in legal tussles,” making alliances premature.

Sani also addressed the issue of INEC’s role and possible government interference, saying, “It is left for the Supreme Court or other courts to determine for themselves whether they want to fall into the hands of government or do the right thing.

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“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will do the right thing. Look at the case of Amaechi versus the PDP; the Supreme Court decided to do the right thing, and Amaechi became governor of Rivers State.”

The PDP chieftain hinted at a strategic plan that his faction will unveil in due course, describing it as a “trade secret” that will guide the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Our PDP remains strong and intact. Courts will determine the rightful leadership of the party, and we believe justice will prevail,” Sani said.