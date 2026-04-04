No Attack On Bishop Kukah, Cathedral Safe – Sokoto Diocese

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The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has dismissed as false and misleading a viral video alleging that the residence of Bishop Matthew Kukah, alongside the Sokoto Cathedral and a N1bn Catholic Pastoral Centre, was set ablaze by suspected Islamist in the state.

In an official disclaimer issued on Saturday, the Diocese clarified that no such incident occurred, assuring the public that the Bishop’s residence, the Cathedral, and the Catholic Pastoral Centre remain safe, intact, and fully operational.

The statement, signed by the Director of Communications, Rev. Fr. Pascal Salifu, noted that the video resurfaced in the context of heightened sensitivities following the killing of Deborah Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, in May 2022.

According to the Diocese, the circulation of the video is the handiwork of individuals bent on causing panic and destabilising the peace in the society.

“The Bishop’s residence, the Cathedral, and the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sokoto remain safe, intact, and fully operational,” the statement reiterated.

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The Diocese also commended the swift response of military and other security agencies, who acted promptly upon the emergence of the false video.

It further reassured residents that Sokoto remains calm and peaceful, urging the public to disregard the misinformation and rely on verified sources.

The Bishop extended goodwill messages to the Christian faithful and all residents, wishing them a joyful and grace-filled Easter celebration in advance.