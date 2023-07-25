No Biometric Verification For Traditional Rulers- Abia State Govt

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State government has refuted reports that it was planning a biometric verification exercise for traditional rulers in the state, and described the reports as false.

The government in a statement released Tuesday morning by Gov Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the report was fake news.

Recall that there were reports in some quarters that the State government will carry out a biometric verification exercise for traditional rulers in the state.

The government’s statement reads;

“Kindly disregard the FAKE news being peddled by some opposition elements that Abia Traditional Rulers are to be subjected to Biometric Verification Exercise.

“In a bid to ascertain the exact number of Traditional Rulers and their Autonomous communities which would guide government in its welfare packages for the Traditional Institution, the Alex Otti led-government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chiectaincy Affairs decided to carry out a MANUAL ENUMERATION of all Traditional Rulers.

“This hitch-free exercise which has already excited the affected Traditional Rulers does not involve any form of Biometric and does not require them to gather anywhere, rather each is required to fill a form that would contain his Biodata and other important information.

“It’s understandable why the opposition is trying to distort the facts of this exercise; they were not used to being thorough to the point of appreciating the importance of data, neither did they pay attention to the welfare of Traditional Rulers and their communities when they were in power.

“The Alex Otti led-government would continue to be intentional in taking actions and decisions that would have lasting positive effect on the state and its people”.