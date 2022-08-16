No Clash Between Fulani, Ajase-Ipo Residents– Kwara State Govt

55 SHARES Share Tweet

The government of Kwara state has clarified that the violent clash that took place last week Friday which resulted in four deaths, was not between the people of Ajase-Ipo and the Fulani community.

The incident, which happened in Kara, Ajase-Ipo, involved some cattle traders and members of a group who were travelling through the area from a neighbouring state.

This was revealed by the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Abdulrazaq visited the town the day after the clash, to inspect the Kara market and visit the palace of the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo where he met with different community leaders and commiserated with those affected.

“There is really no reason to continue to point fingers. What happened was regrettable and we sincerely commiserate with families who lost their loved ones and properties. The violence was needless. We also in the name of God do not need a cycle of violence; I appeal to everyone to let go and avoid further violence.

“Going forward, a government committee will look into how to prevent such crisis in the future, including creating a setback for markets like the Kara in Ajase-Ipo which are so close to the highway. Again, I appeal to all persons involved to shun blame games and anything that may trigger violence”, the governor said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6:30 on Friday last week, when one of the cattle being led across the Ilorin/Omu-Aran highway by a Fulani herdsman broke the side mirror of one of the vehicles in the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC)convoy, who were returning from Osun-Osogbo festival in Osun State.

From there, the issue degenerated into a serious argument which then led to the exchange of gunfire from the OPC members and the cattle dealers at the market.

Four corpses were later recovered at the scene.