‘No Comment’ From Davido’s Family As Autopsy Confirms Ifeanyi Drowned – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said the Adeleke family has yet to make any comment on the outcome of an autopsy that showed that Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died as a result of drowning.

The post-mortem examination was conducted on Ifeanyi to determine if there was foul play in the death of the three-year-old.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, told our correspondent that the result of the autopsy confirmed that the singer’s son drowned.

The said incident took place on October 31, 2022 at a swimming pool in Davido’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State.

The singer and his girlfriend, Chioma, were said to have traveled when the unfortunate incident happened. At least eight domestic aides of the super star were arrested over the incident.

Hundeyin had earlier told our correspondent on Saturday that two of the aides who are still in detention are assisting the police with their investigation.