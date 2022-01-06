No Controversy On Next Olubadan, It’s Lekan Balogun—Ladoja

Former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has said the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun remains the next to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan said there was no controversy surrounding the next Olubadan.

He said this on Thursday while receiving visitors at his residence in Bodija.

He said, “Uninformed people are just causing unnecessary tensions in Ibadan. There is no controversy about who becomes the next Olubadan after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1”.

The former governor said he had no hand in the letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde by a former Attorney General of Oyo State, Michael Lana.

The lawyer had said that since Lekan Balogun had been elevated to an Oba by the previous Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, it would be an aberration to.make him.wear the second crown by making him the new Olubadan.

He said the governor should withhokd his approval until the affected high Chiefs withdraw the case they have in court on their elevation to crown wearing obas.