‘No Controversy Over Awolowo Road Building’— DSS Debunks Report Of Dispute With EFCC

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked reports that its operatives barricaded the office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State.

Some media organisations, not THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how DSS operatives stormed the EFCC office in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the reports, the DSS had also prevented the antigraft operatives from gaining access to their office. The incident was allegedly based on the ownership of the building.

However, the DSS in a statement shared via its Twitter page on Tuesday, said the report was false.

“The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility,” the statement read.

The DSS also noted that there is no controversy over the said building located at 15A Awolowo Road as stated by media reports.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership.

“Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight,” the statement said.

THE WHISTLER learned the alleged dispute is over ownership of a building as both agencies share the same building.