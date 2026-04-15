No Corruption In Military, We’re Winning War On Terror – Musa

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Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has dismissed claims of corruption and systemic failure within the military, insisting that the armed forces are “winning the war” against terrorism despite ongoing attacks and mounting public concern over insecurity.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, Musa maintained that Nigeria’s security situation has reached a “turning point,” even as insurgent attacks continue to be reported across the country.

“We’re winning. Definitely, we’re winning,” he said. “The enemy will always want to show that they’re still very potent… but I tell you, we’re winning.”

He explained that the nature of asymmetric warfare allows insurgents to strike at will, often targeting vulnerable communities, which creates the impression that they are more widespread than they actually are.

“The attacker has the advantage — he selects the time, the place and the area,” Musa noted. “They look for soft spots and strike, and when they succeed once, it is amplified so much that everybody thinks they’re everywhere.”

The Defence Minister likened public perception of the war to football, where defensive successes are overlooked in favour of isolated failures.

“It’s like playing football — nobody remembers the saves, just that one goal,” he said. “That’s what everybody talks about.”

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Addressing concerns over recent attacks that claimed the lives of senior military officers, Musa described the losses as “very unfortunate” but attributed them to the complexity of the conflict and the role of informants aiding insurgents.

“These were deliberate attacks,” he said. “The same individuals people see as civilians are the ones giving them information… so they come in overwhelming numbers.”

He stressed that internal collaboration remains a major challenge in the fight against insurgency.

“The worst enemy you can fight is one from within, somebody who has nothing to lose,” he said, adding that many fighters are ideologically driven and often operate under the influence of drugs.

Musa also rejected allegations that corruption, poor maintenance, or procurement failures are compromising military effectiveness, even amid reports of equipment malfunction during attacks.

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“Not at all… issues of corruption — no way,” he said. “We are doing the best we can with what we have.”

He acknowledged, however, that the military faces resource constraints, particularly due to reliance on foreign equipment and foreign exchange.

“Everything we buy is in dollars, and we don’t produce most of what we need,” he said. “We’re building capacity gradually, but it takes time.”

On the controversial airstrike in Jilly, where reports suggested that civilians were killed, the Defence Minister defended the operation, insisting it was based on credible intelligence and targeted individuals supporting insurgents.

“It was correct intelligence. We got them at the right time and we hit them,” Musa said. “Nobody in that area was innocent… they knew why they were there.”

He described the area as a known hub for logistics and supplies to terrorists, including food, fuel, and materials used for improvised explosive devices.

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“If you take a bag of rice there, you sell it for about N150,000. The attraction is huge,” he said. “People go there deliberately to do business with terrorists.”

Musa maintained that those who knowingly assist insurgents should be treated as part of the threat.

“He who supports terrorists is one of them,” he said. “If you make yourself open to terrorism, you become a legitimate target.”

Despite concerns about civilian casualties, he said the military has mechanisms to investigate incidents and ensure accountability.

“If it’s a mistake, we investigate, we meet the communities and we pay compensation,” he said. “We try to avoid collateral damage except where absolutely necessary.”

On public fears over insecurity, Musa urged Nigerians to support the armed forces, warning that negative narratives could undermine troop morale.

“If your troops are not there, who will protect you?” he asked. “These men are sacrificing their lives for this country.”

He also expressed surprise at a recent United States travel advisory warning its citizens about security risks in Nigeria, suggesting it may have been based on misinformation.

“I was shocked… Nigeria is not that bad,” he said. “People come here and realise it’s not what they were told.”

While acknowledging that insecurity remains a serious challenge, Musa insisted that the military is making steady progress and that no country is immune to criminality.

“No country in the world is free from crime,” he said. “But we are doing our best, and we will continue to win.”