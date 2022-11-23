119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said restructuring Nigeria is the only way to stop the country from becoming a failed state.

The LP candidate said this on Tuesday during an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

Obi blamed incompetent leadership for the challenges being faced by the country while adding that he has the will to restructure Nigeria.

According to the LP candidate, there is a need to secure and unite the country to tackle the menace of food inflation, adding that over 133 million Nigerians are living in poverty.

“I am committed to the Charter; I will have the will to implement it. I believe in restructuring. What we have now is incompetent leadership. The country is paying a lot because of incompetent leadership. We have to secure and unite the country.

“We will move the country from consumption to production. Nigeria now is not a producing country. We are no longer in control of our economy. This makes Nigeria a failed state because these are the features. Over 133 million people are living in poverty. No country can have that kind of number of poor people and move forward.

“When you secure the country, the farmers will go back to farm. That tackles food inflation. And then moving the country from consumption to production, you are moving people out of poverty.

“The country is failing. So, what are we going to do? Secure and unite the country! It is critical because when you secure the country you are able to bring your farmers back to the farm and that alone will start bringing down your food inflation.

“If you don’t have reserve or export, you have a problem, and that is what I am saying now. We are not producing anything; we are not exporting anything,” he added.

On his part, the national president of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said although the body would not be endorsing any candidate for president, its position on the same faith ticket of the APC remains unchanged

“Yes, Christians must get involved in politics because it is biblical. Christians should not leave politics in the hands of people that are not supposed to be there. And leaders must consider righteousness in all they do.

“Nigerians have heard you, their decision will come up on the day of election. CAN has taken a number of stands on political issues in the country. It took us a long time to arrive at these decisions. Whatever you see or hear, it is important you verify.

“We have not changed our earlier position (on the same faith ticket). At the same time, the church is not in any enmity with any political party. The church is founded in love. But our position and understanding of the entire process will help us,” he added.