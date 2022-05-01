No Date Yet For Resumption Of Train Service — NRC

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has said no date has been proposed for resumption of train services following the level of damages inflicted by terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28.

This was disclosed to THE WHISTLER iin a telephone interview with the Regional Manager, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Pascal Nnoli.

The disclosure comes 32 days after train operations between Abuja and Kaduna were halted after terrorists detonated an explosive that derailed 11 coaches and damaged the rail track.

Nnoli said the Corporation was yet to come up with a date because it was “still working” to ensure the track is perfect for use.

He said, “Train service is the life wire of every railway entity as such activities are dull at our end. For the proposed resumption, no date yet”.

But a source at the NRC who also spoke to our correspondent on Saturday said despite the gloomy situation, staff were eager to return to work.

He said “work will commence soon, maybe in three weeks.”

Recall that terrorists had attacked a train conveying 362 passengers to Kaduna on March 28. After detonating an explosive, they invaded the train and captured no fewer than 57 adults including two pregnant women and a foreigner.

Most of those captured, including five minors, are still in their custody as the bandits insist they would only be released if the government yields to their demands.

Security experts had told this website that the terrorists could be demanding release of their top fighters captured and kept in the custody of security agencies.

However, it is yet uncertain if train service could resume without the release of the abducted victims who have now slept 32 nights in the captor’s den.