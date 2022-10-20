‘No Direction’- Why Liz Truss Resigned As UK PM After 45 Days

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No one expected the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, to resign a day after she made her spirited defense of her administration before parliamentarians.

She had insisted that she was determined to deliver higher growth and a more prosperous country for citizens of the UK.

On Thursday, she threw in the towel and announced her resignation.

Truss had won the Conservative party’s top seat on September 5 amid a divided parliament and party members who had lost confidence in the ability of her predecessor(Boris Johnson) to reposition the country’s economy.

Nearly a month in office, parliamentarians were impatient with her leadership style following economic hardship bedevilling the nation.

It became obvious that Truss had lost it when it was reported that her aides proposed a tax policy that further weakened the financial markets.

This led to a serious protest by the Conservative Party members.

In a bid to assuage tension, Truss blamed her Chief Minister of Finance, Kwasi Kwarteng, for the worsening economic crisis and sacked him on October 14.

But in a shocker, the Home Secretary, Sue-Ellen Cassiana, quit her job on Wednesday and told UK citizens that Truss had no direction.

“It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters. but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honoring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings,” Sue-ellen stated in an open letter on October 19.

The development means Truss only served as UK PM for 45 days with party members alleging she had not made any positive impact on the nation during the period.

She said she was quitting because of the criticims of her party members.

The Conservative party will now hold another contest for aspirants within the party.