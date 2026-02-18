No Documents Link Ex-Power Minister To $6bn Fraud, Witness Tells Court

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A prosecution witness, Umar Babangida, failed to identify documents linking former Power and Steel minister, Dr Olu Agunloye to Leno Adesayan and Sunrise Power Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL)

Babangida,an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), is the third prosecution witness (PW3) in the case, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Agunloye with seven-count charge bordering on disobeying presidential directive, conspiracy, forgery and receiving gratification on alleged six billion dollars fraud.

The minister was accused of conspiring with Leno Adesayan of SPTCL to forge a letter titled, “Construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a build, operate and transfer” basis.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

His trial is before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, sitting in Apo, Abuja.

Advertisement

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the witness being cross examined by Agunloye ‘s counsel, Adeola Adedipe SAN was given some documents to identify.

When asked to look at the documents tendered already in court and identify any which disclosed any relationship between Agunloye, Leno Adesayan and SPTCL?

” I can not identify any of documents linking Agunloye to Leno Adesayan and SPTCL” answered the witness.

Earlier, Babangida was asked if from the documentary evidence tendered so far, he should show to the court if the former minister had any relationship with Adesanya or SPTCL before he became the minister?

Babangida said the defendant knew Adesanya but had never met him (Adesanya) until he became minister in 2002 to push for the Mambilla project which he (Adesanya) had started since 2000.

Advertisement

He added that the defendant provided him with the information that he knew Adesanya before becoming a minister during official interaction.

He, however, contradicted himself when asked if as an investigator he is allowed to receive, accept or retain undocumented personal information.

The witness said: “I did not receive any personal information from the defendant.

Adedipe then showed the witness all the documents he tendered in court to show anywhere that he documented the receipt of a personal information from Agunloye.

In response, the PW3 said, “I am not aware of any records that show that I received personal information from the defendant.”

He then told the court that he could not identify any document from the exhibits before the court that disclosed any relationship between Agunloye and Adesanya and SPTCL.

Advertisement

Earlier, the witness had told the court that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Establishment Act, 2005 was not the law violated by Agunloye as a Minister of Power.

Justice Onwuegbuzie then adjourned until March 10 for further cross examination of the witness.