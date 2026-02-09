No Extension For 2025 UTME Registration, Says JAMB

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated that the registration deadline for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be extended after it closes on February 26, 2026.

JAMB urged all prospective candidates who desire to sit for the examination to register immediately.

The reminder was contained in JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin on Monday, which stressed that the recurring pattern of candidates deliberately delaying registration till the final days and subsequently agitating for an extension will not be entertained.

“The Board has observed with concern the near absence of candidates at many accredited registration centres at this stage of the exercise. This recurring pattern where candidates deliberately delay registration until the final days and subsequently begin to agitate for an extension will not be entertained in 2026,” the statement in the bulletin read.

The Board also stated that it is fully aware of the deliberate tactics of examination cheats and individuals masquerading as tutorial centre owners, who mislead candidates into delaying registration until the last minute.

It said the strategy is often aimed at forcing an extension of the registration period, thereby enabling the mass movement of candidates to centres in groups, which leads to examination malpractice

“The Board wishes to state unequivocally that it is fully aware of these antics and has taken them into account in its planning. There will be no extension of the registration period, and this public notice is issued to ensure that genuine, law-abiding candidates are not misled or disadvantaged.

“Candidates are reminded that the 2026 UTME registration commenced on Monday, 26th January, 2026, and was clearly scheduled to last five weeks. That timeline remains unchanged,” JAMB said.

JAMB said about one million candidates have already indicated interest in the examination, while a significant number have procured their e-PINs and are expected to complete their registration.

It further explained that extending the registration period is practically impossible, as its operational calendar is tightly aligned with those of other sister examination bodies, stressing that any extension would disrupt the coordinated schedule and encroach on timelines already allocated to other national examinations.