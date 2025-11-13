‘No Genocide In Northern Nigeria,’ African Union Chief Counters Trump

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, has dismissed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that Christians are facing genocide in northern Nigeria, describing the allegations as exaggerated and misleading.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in New York, Youssouf said there was no genocide in Nigeria’s volatile north, contrary to Trump’s assertion that Christians were being slaughtered by jihadists and faced an “existential threat.”

Earlier this month, Trump had threatened possible U.S. military intervention in Nigeria, alleging that radical Islamist groups were killing “Christians in very large numbers.”

The U.S. president said Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in the West African nation, warning that if the Nigerian authorities failed to stop the killings, “the United States will attack, and it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Youssouf, however, cautioned against such claims, saying the situation in northern Nigeria was complex and multifaceted.

“The complexity of the situation in northern Nigeria should push us to think twice before making such statements,” he said.

He explained that while violence in the region has taken a devastating toll, the victims are not limited to any single religious group.

Advertisement

“The first victims of Boko Haram, the most prominent jihadist group in the region — are Muslims, not Christians,” he added.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with about 230 million people, is split roughly evenly between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south.

The country has faced decades of insecurity, including jihadist insurgencies, communal clashes, and banditry, with attacks often targeting both Muslims and Christians indiscriminately.

According to United Nations estimates, the Boko Haram insurgency, active since 2009, has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced over two million.

Youssouf’s remarks come a week after the African Union Commission publicly backed Nigeria and cautioned the United States against unilateral action over the same allegations.

Advertisement

In a statement issued last Friday, the AUC reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s sovereignty, warning that threats of military intervention or sanctions could undermine regional peace and stability.

The Commission had said it “reiterates its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, religious freedom, and the rule of law,” as enshrined in the African Union Constitutive Act.

It noted that while Nigeria faces complex security challenges affecting citizens of all faiths, including terrorism, banditry, communal violence, and resource-based conflicts, these should not be reduced to a religious war.

“The AUC rejects any narrative that weaponizes religion or oversimplifies Nigeria’s security challenges,” the Commission had stated, adding that “conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions and destabilize communities.”

The AU further urged the United States and other partners to engage Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence-sharing, and capacity-building partnerships rather than resort to threats of force.

The Commission said it would continue to support the country’s efforts to combat violent extremism and protect all citizens, and reaffirmed that Nigeria remains “a longstanding and valued Member State of the African Union, playing a key role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, and continental integration,”