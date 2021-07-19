No Herbal Medicine Has Been Approved For The Treatment Of COVID-19- NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, has said that no herbal medical been approved for the treatment of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Director General of the Agency, Mojisola Adeyeye in a statement signed by Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola in Abuja on Sunday, said that no drug has been found yet to cure COVID -19.

According to her, the medicinal products available now can only help ease symptoms and up the odds of survival.

She said, “University of Jos said that there was a herbal medicine, whether its tea or whatever, that can cure COVID 19. They linked it with treatment of COVID -19. They did the packaging.

” We did a letter to warn them that they cannot claim something unless it has gone through our listing process. They were trying to sell it to their staff. That is violation of our own regulatory policies. Nobody should say that this one can cure this or that without going through NAFDAC listing process.”

She explained that while research into herbal medicine by the academia is normal, there is also need to recognize the national regulatory authority established to safeguard the safety of the Nigerian populace by ensuring that the product that they are working on has to go through NAFDAC if they want to make it available for human consumption.

She warned Nigerian researchers in the nations ivory towers and other herbal medicine practitioners to desist from parading unverified medicinal products as suitable for the cure of COVID 19, without NAFDAC approval.

The DG also warned against excessive consumption of Onions and Garlic with a view to curing COVID – 19.

She, however, admitted that onions or garlic or any of the natural fruits have antioxidant and nutrients that can help one feel better.

‘’People might have been using it and they get better. But if it is not documented, it cannot be recognized by NAFDAC for COVID – 19.

“They work on our cells to keep people healthier. But not to cure COVID – 19. They help our body to function better. There is no cure for COVID -19 yet.

“They may boost the immunity and the persons may not be easily susceptible to infection, even with that you still have to protect yourself. If you eat garlic and onion and you don’t use mask you will get COVID -19. If you are in a very bad environment; If you dont wash your hands, you will get COVID -19. So, everything has to be put together,” she said.