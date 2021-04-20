No Increase In Price Of Petrol In May-NNPC

34 SHARES Share Tweet

….As Petrol Tanker Drivers Suspend Strike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has announced that there would be no increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit in the month of May 2021.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mele Kyari, disclosed this on Monday via twitter handle.

Recall, the Corporation had said that the decision to maintain a steady price of the product was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.

The Corporation had maintained an ex-depot price of N148 per litre since February despite increases in crude oil price as well as cost of other.

The GMD further announced that petroleum tanker drivers had suspended their proposed strike after the intervention of NNPC in the impasse between the PTD and the National Association of Road Transport Owners.

“Following GMD #NNPC Mallam @MKKyari’s intervention in the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO)/Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) impasse, PTD has just announced the suspension of its planned strike until closure of discussion between both parties.”