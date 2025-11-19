No Judge Sang ‘On Your Mandate’ Song For Tinubu – NJI

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has dismissed reports alleging that judges who attended the 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference in Abuja sang the political chant, “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand,” in support of President Bola Tinubu during the event.

The Institute, which organised the conference, described the claims circulating across social media as false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to misrepresent what transpired at the opening ceremony on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kolade Umoru, Head of Information, Media and Public Relations at the NJI, stated that contrary to viral assertions, no judge engaged in any political chorus and the only song rendered collectively at the event was the National Anthem.

According to the statement, the brief musical rendition associated with the pro-Tinubu chorus was played by the Guards Brigade Band as part of ceremonial protocol while ushering the President to the podium, noting that the judiciary neither initiated nor endorsed the musical selection.

“No Judge in attendance sang or chanted any political song at any point during the programme,” the statement clarified.

“The Judiciary had no control over the musical selections of the Brigade, which operates under military ceremonial procedures,” they added.

The NJI stressed that judges only stood up out of respect for the Office of the President and not as an expression of political allegiance.

Reaffirming its commitment to impartiality, the Institute restated that the judiciary remains strictly non-partisan and dedicated to preserving institutional integrity and constitutional neutrality.

“Any attempt to distort the solemnity of the event or attribute political motives to judicial officers is unfortunate, misleading, and a disservice to the public,” it added.

The clarification follows intense public criticism and media commentary triggered by online videos suggesting that judges joined in singing the chorus at the conference, a development that led to huge criticisms.

The Institute urged the public and the media to verify information before publication and avoid spreading falsehoods capable of damaging national institutions.

