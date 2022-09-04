No Law Allows Our Personnel To Carry Firearms – FRSC Reacts To Viral Photo

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it is unlawful for any personnel of the corps to bear firearms contrary to news making the rounds.

A statement on Sunday by Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, said FRSC officials have not started carrying guns or any other weapon whether on patrol or on any other official duty.

Kazeem made the clarification against the backdrop of a trending social media image supposedly showing an operative carrying a firearm on official duty.

He advised that the viral report should be disregarded in totality as it was an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff “in admiration and ignorance” in 2018.

The statement said the said staff has since been punished according to existing disciplinary measures of the Corps.

Kazeem said the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, while reacting to the recirculated image, declared that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps do not carry arms and advised members of the public to disregard the image.

“The public is by this publication called to desist from believing such fake image as the Corps continues in committing itself to make the roads safer for all to use,” Biu was quoted as having said.