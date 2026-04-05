No Leadership Change In ADC, Says Abdullahi

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The African Democratic Congress has refuted social media reports claiming a change in its leadership.

ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a post on his X handle on Sunday, described the reports as fabricated misinformation and urged Nigerians to disregard the claims.

“Please note that reports circulating about a change in the leadership of the ADC are #FakeNews.

“Please disregard, flag, and report such content on any social media platform where you encounter it,” Abdullahi wrote.

The denial came hours after an online report claimed that Senator David Mark had stepped aside as national chairman amid ongoing leadership disputes and pressure over the party’s structure following recent actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The report further suggested that former party chairman, Ralph Nwosu, would take over to steer the ADC toward its national convention and stabilise the party ahead of future elections.

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Recall that INEC on Wednesday removed the names of the ADC National Working Committee led by Mark from its official portal, citing a Court of Appeal order.

The commission said it would maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the determination of a substantive suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The decision followed a protracted leadership crisis within the ADC, with rival factions led by Nafiu Gombe and Mark laying claim to the party’s national structure.

According to INEC, the appellate court, in a judgment delivered on March 12, 2026, directed all parties to maintain the existing situation before the dispute arose and refrain from actions that could prejudice the outcome of the case.

However, the Mark-led NWC rejected INEC’s decision and called for the dissolution of the electoral commission.

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It also vowed to proceed with preparations for the proposed National Convention scheduled in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on April 14.