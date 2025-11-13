‘No Money’ — Obidient Movement’s Director Of Mobilisation Resigns

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Director of Mobilisation of the Obidient Movement, Morris Monye, has resigned from his position citing unmet plans.

Announcing his resignation in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, Monye blamed the National Leader of the movement, Mr Peter Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 for failures to achieve set goals.

He said, “Almost a year down the line, most of our short, medium, and long-term plans have not been met. I won’t be part of optics and no work.

“The poor showing at the Anambra election has also made my position untenable,” he said.

Monye disclosed that he personally funded nationwide mobilisation efforts, including travel, local structure support, voter awareness campaigns, and logistics, without any financial backing from the movement’s leadership or its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“No money was given to the Directorate of Mobilisation. There’s no bank account even for the directorate. In fact, Mr Peter Obi has never asked what we are doing in mobilisation — no communication, nothing,” he stated.

He added, “It’s a role that paints a target on your back. I’ve had to remain silent so as not to discourage anyone or appear to be complaining, but it has taken a toll on me and my family, who can hardly understand it all,” he lamented.

He listed his major contributions to the movement, including the creation of an online registration system for Obidients, revival of dormant support groups, establishment of regional and local government offices, and the launch of the Obidient NextGen university campus network.

He said he also raised funds for the Obidient candidate in the Anambra governorship election and initiated a plan to equip polling unit agents with affordable body cameras for election accountability, a project he urged his successor to complete.

“The next director must follow up on this. We have not closed it out yet,” he noted.

Monye said he had submitted his resignation to Obi, the National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, and his state coordinator.

He added that he would now focus on his businesses and personal development, including plans to enrol in a business course at Oxford or Cambridge University, while continuing to advocate for good governance and electoral reform.

Advising on the movement’s future, Monye urged Obi to engage professional consultants, fund the directorates, and adopt a results-driven structure for accountability.

“You can’t run a campaign simply from general goodwill. This is not 2023. The element of surprise is gone,” he cautioned.

He described his time in the Obidient Movement as a “privilege” but said it was time for “someone else to carry the mantle.”