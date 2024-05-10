‘No More Protest’ -Family Of Four-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Abuja School Says

The Family of a four-year-old pupil of BrickHall School in Abuja, Miguel Ovoke who died during feeding hours in school had disclosed that there will be no further protests or grievances against school.

This was disclosed in a Joint Press Briefing with the Management of the Brickhall School, held after the young boy was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja on Friday.

The family who asked for privacy from the public as they continue to grieve and heal, acknowledged the positive steps taken by the school to address the death of Miguel.

The family also disclosed that it will set up an educational foundation to preserve his memory.

The foundation, the family stated, will “provide scholarships for indigent students in honour of Miguel”.

The school, on its part, disclosed that it will immortalize Miguel by naming the early years Resource Room at Brickhall School in the memory of Miguel Ovoke.

It also promised to support the Miguel Ovoke foundation by granting scholarships to selected under-privileged children, in memory of Miguel Ovoke.

The statement read,”The Ovoke family, management, staff and students of Brickhall School have been thrown into mourning by the tragic passing of our dearly beloved Miguel Ovoke, who until his demise was a pupil at Brickhall school, Abuja.

“Indeed, no amount of tears can erase the pain of the loss, and we count this unfortunate situation an Act of God. We are consoled by our knowledge of the fact that it is the Almighty that gives, and he alone can take, for we as mortals are not in a position to question the wisdom of the Almighty.

“To preserve the memory of our son, Miguel Ovoke, the family will set up an educational foundation that will provide scholarships for indigent students in honour of Miguel. Brickhall School has decided to immortalize Miguel Ovoke by naming the early years Resource Room at Brickhall School in the memory of Miguel Ovoke. Brickhall School will support the Miguel Ovoke foundation by granting scholarships to selected under-privileged children, in memory of Miguel Ovoke.

“Brickhall School reaffirms their commitment to providing an excellent and child friendly learning environment for all of their students, and the Ovoke family acknowledges the positive steps taken by Brickhall school to address this regrettable incident.

“The Ovoke family wishes to inform the public that the privacy of the family be respected as they continue to grieve and heal and there should be no further protests or grievances against Brickhall School.

“We thank the Police, the Ministry of Education and the general public for their support through these difficult times. God bless you all.”

Recall that the four-year-old was reported to have died on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.