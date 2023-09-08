No Nigerian Will Be An Illiterate Under Tinubu’s Administration ── Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has said that under his watch, no Nigerian would be an illiterate.

In 2022, the former Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah said 31 per cent of the nation’s population could not read or write. This shows that out of 223,804,632 Nigerians population, 68,379,436 cannot read or write in the country.

However, Mamman in Abuja on Friday during the commemoration of the 2023 International Literacy Day said the President has directed that every Nigerian must be educated.

He said the Tinubu-led administration is keen on eliminating illiteracy from Nigeria while delivering the educational sector to a height that is globally accepted.

The theme for the 2023 commemoration is tagged: “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.”

Mamman said, “Specifically, it awakens our consciousness to the need to continually make required adjustments in our approach to literacy delivery with a view to meeting the current global trends.

“We have a new government in place. This government is determined to do things differently to make Nigeria achieve what it has not achieved since independence.

“The matter of illiteracy is one of the president’s top priorities which we put forward at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. The President does not want a single Nigerian to remain illiterate.

“Illiteracy is a scourge; a disease and we are not going to allow it to continue. We have the directives of the president and our resolve.”

The minister reiterated that they would leverage the existing progress and transformation in the development of literacy while setting the stage for lifelong learning of Nigerian adults and youths.

“In days and weeks ahead, we will be engaging the public, We have policies on the ground but what has been the problem is the delivery of those policies. We will not allow any obstacles in our way from achieving these goals,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, said “In the space of 40 years, significant progress has been made. About 3.6 billion people have learned to read and write, raising the global literacy rate from 68 per cent in 1979 to 86 per cent in 2020.

“However, the current situation is still rife with injustice and inequality. At the halfway point in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, 244 million school-age children are still not in school.

“Over and above illiteracy, learning gaps still too often lead to incomplete literacy: six out of ten children attending school at the age of ten cannot read and understand a simple text.”

He added that UNESCO would continue to drum its support to the ministry and the world at large.