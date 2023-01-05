No Northern APC Governors Meeting Atiku, Sule Shoots Down Rumour Of Secret Deal With Ex- VP

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has assured the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, that all the 11 governors of the party in the North have agreed to work to produce him as the next president of the country.

He advised Tinubu to be calm as the claims that some of the 11 Northern APC governors were secretly meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, were false.

Sule stated this while meeting with the state party officials, members of his campaign council, elected and appointed government officials, in the state.

Sule debunked the claim as not only untrue but also as the antics of the opposition and those he referred to as parasites in government, who are allegedly bent on painting the governors black in their bid to curry favour from Tinubu.

“These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North,” Sule said.

He explained that, “The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North, the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

“After Baba (President Muhammadu Buhari) holds this office for eight years with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners. And that was our only reason.

“And not everybody was with us on this page but God so kind, we had a President who listens and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju takes the position.”

The governor admonished Tinubu to ignore falsehood adding, “I keep telling Asiwaju and I will tell him again, you, Atiku, Yar’Adua are on the same page.

“Nobody amongst these parasites understands Atiku more than you. If any governor is meeting Atiku privately in his house, you Asiwaju should know better.

“Don’t listen to them and don’t allow yourself to be carried away. If anybody wants you to win this election, it’s the APC Northern governors,” he said.