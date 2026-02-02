No Official Decision On South Africa Hosting WAFCON 2026 – Minister

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has clarified that no official decision has been taken regarding a change of host for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), following comments by Deputy Minister Peace Mabe suggesting that South Africa would step in for Morocco.

Speaking on Sunday at the HollywoodBets Super League Awards, Mabe said South Africa was ready to host the tournament should Morocco be unable to do so, citing the country’s infrastructure, hospitality capacity and experience in staging major international events.

He said: “We took an opportunity that presented itself because we feel we have the necessary infrastructure and support [to host] the WAFCON. When Morocco said, ‘We are not able to host,’ South Africa said: ‘Yes. We are available. We are going to take it.

“It cannot be debatable because we have just hosted a successful G20 [summit in November] where heads of states – of different countries – were here. It tells you that in terms of hospitality, we are ready as well.

“We have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums. We have hosted the [2010 men’s] soccer World Cup before, so we are ready – we can host it.”

However, in a statement released hours later, McKenzie stressed that discussions around the tournament remain preliminary and that Morocco is still the officially designated host.

According to the minister, South Africa has merely indicated its willingness to support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if alternative hosting arrangements become necessary.

He noted that such engagements are part of CAF’s ongoing contingency planning and do not amount to a relocation of the tournament.

McKenzie said, “As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, I wish to provide clarity following remarks made by the Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards regarding the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

“South Africa has expressed its willingness to support the Confederation of African Football if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 WAFCON become necessary.

“These engagements form part of ongoing discussions initiated by CAF as it considers various contingencies in line with the confederation’s responsible stewardship of the continental game.

“At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF has not yet triggered any alternative hosting process.”

CAF is yet to issue a statement confirming any change in the host nation or adjustments to the tournament schedule.