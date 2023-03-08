No One Will Steal Your Vote – Cole Tells Rivers Electorate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has warned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of the consequences of rigging the upcoming governorship poll in the state saying those who attempt to rig would be made to choose between life and death in the circumstance.

Advertisement

Cole, who was speaking at stakeholders gathering in Port Harcourt on Wednesday warned Wike, who has been at the forefront of campaign for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that any interference with the poll would amount to choosing between life and death.

This was as former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi assured the Igbo community in the state that there would be full compensation to any property lost to violence.

There have been reports of the Igbo community coming under attacks from state sponsored elements owing to their support for the Labour Party due to the influence of Peter Obi, its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Flanked by Amaechi, Cole informed the people that, “Don’t entertain fear. Nobody will steal your vote. The military will be out to protect your votes. And anybody that interferes with your vote should choose between life and death.

“Don’t go anywhere after you have voted. Make sure it is counted, entered into the results sheet, and transmitted. We will protect these votes.

Advertisement

“The future of Rivers, I dare say the future of Nigeria is at stake. 25th February will go down in the history of Rivers state as the day Igbos expressed themselves loudly.

“You stood up, and spoke loudly and everybody knows what happened,” Cole said.

Explaining what the APC government would bring to the table for the Igbos in Rivers, Cole promised that, “You will not suffer, we will not harass you, will not destroy your business, not pull down your shops to build bridges.

“We would rather build bridges to support your businesses and wellbeing when you vote us in.

“You have all come out to endorse me. You have come to say you will vote APC. But it is not enough that you have endorsed me.

Advertisement

“We have two days to spread the message, make sure everyone you know comes out to vote on election day.”

Encouraging the people to come out to vote for the APC, Amaechi said, “We cannot win without you. If you don’t come out that day we have lost.

“We need you to come out, need you to stand. We need you not to be afraid. If they burn your house or shop, we will replace everything they destroy. Every kobo you lost will be given back.

“I’m an Ibo man from Ikwerre Local Government Area. I tell people, pray Ibos don’t come together. The day Ibos come together they won Port Harcourt City, won Obio/Akpor Local Governments. We will continue to produce chairman till we are tired,” Amaechi said.