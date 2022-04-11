No Plan To Impeach Deputy Governor Chukwu – Ikpeazu

The Abia State government has described as mere rumour reports that there were plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Mr Ude Oko Chukwu.

A statement on Monday by Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the rumour that “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is behind some plan to impeach the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Ude Oko Chukwu,” was false.

There has been disquiet over the decision of the deputy governor to pick the governorship nomination form of the People’s Democratic Party as against the alleged anointed candidate, Mr Uche Ikonne, who hails from Agburuike-Nsula in Isiala Ngwa North of the state.

Chukwu hails from Nkporo in Abia North senatorial district and does not enjoy the support of the state governor, reports say.

Following the purchase of forms, rumour mill went overdrive that the deputy governor was facing impeachment.

But the state government has come out to distance itself from such plan if any, noting it was not aware of any impeachment plan.

The statement dispelling the rumour said, “Nothing could be further from the truth. There is no substance in such rumor as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has no such plans and has never discussed any such issue with anyone.

“Governor Ikpeazu’s credential as an Apostle of Peace and Stability are beyond disputation. He holds the distinction of being the only Governor in the history of Abia State who has spent almost 7 years in office with the same Deputy Governor.”

The statement added that “Governor Ikpeazu intends to keep that credential intact. The records of the fate of past Deputy Governors in the state are in the public domain.

“While the natural expectation of Governor Ikpeazu at this time was that his Deputy would have stood by him in steadying the ship of state as we head towards a political transition period, instead of being distracted by his personal political ambitions, the Governor however, as a true democrat, believes that such ambition is not enough to warrant any plans to impeach the Deputy Governor.

“This is why the Deputy Governor continues to be actively involved in the business of governance. He remains the Chairman of the State Committee on Internally Generated Revenue, in addition to managing several other areas of government business.”

The statement further explained that Governor Ikpeazu’s disposition towards his Deputy has reflected in the great relationship he shares with the people of Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area, the home of the Deputy Governor.

It added that the cordial working relationship has manifested in the construction of the all important but long abandoned Abiriba – Nkporo Road, the brand new Cottage Hospital at Nkporo and some other projects that have transformed the infrastructural landscape of the Community as well as the welfare of the people.

“The issues that occupy the mind of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at this time are to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State, tie up ongoing projects and guide our people to a smooth transition by next year,” the statement said.