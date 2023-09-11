No Plan To Introduce New Taxes—FG

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has said there are no plans to tax the poor and that Nigerians will begin to make input in the reform process by September ending.

President Bola Tinubu named Oyedele to head the committee mandated to review and redesign Nigeria’s fiscal system with respect to revenue mobilisation, both tax and non-tax; quality of government spending and sustainable debt management.

The work of the committee is expected to be completed within one year, at which point they would bridge the tax bracket estimated at N20trn.

But Oyedele, said in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER said, “We do not intend to introduce new taxes or impose higher tax rates. Rather, our mandate is to reduce the number of taxes and levies while harmonising revenue collection to reduce the burden on the people and businesses.

“The objective is to avoid taxing investment, capital, production or poverty. We plan to review and re-enact the major tax laws in a holistic manner thereby limiting the necessity for frequent changes through annual finance acts.

He said Nigerians from all works of life would be given the opportunity to make their inputs on how best to achieve an inclusive tax reform.

Oyedele said, “The committee will open channels of communication and platforms for submission of inputs by the end of September 2023.

“In addition, we have outline various stakeholder engagement sessions with Nigerians from all walks of life including people living with disabilities, artisans, Nigerians in the diaspora, multinational companies, international investment community and so on. Everyone who has something to say will be heard.”