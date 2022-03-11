No Plan To Relocate Our Multi-Billion Naira Investments From Nigeria To Ghana—Guinness

The management of Guinness Nigeria Plc has debunked speculations that it was making moves of relocating its headquarters to Ghana.

The brewery company which is part of Diageo PLC was reported to have moved its headquarters to Ghana from Lagos.

But the company said in a notice seen by THE WHISTLER that it is still confident in the Nigerian economy.

“Guinness Nigeria PLC certainly has no plans to exit Nigeria, contrary to the orchestrated false publication making the rounds. We are strong, stable, and delivering value to our esteemed stakeholders,” Guinness said.

The company reported N13.59bn profit from operating activities which grew 266 per cent from N3.7bn recorded in 2020.

Guinness also recorded N109bn revenue, up from N72bn recorded in 2020.

According to the company, it is on the verge of completing work on its new ultra-modern administrative head office block located in Ikeja.

The company said, “Guinness Nigeria also recently announced our half year unaudited financial result for the six months ended 31st December 2021 in which we notified our esteemed shareholders of our stellar performance in which our six months’ Operating Profit grew by 266 per cent to N13.6bn.

“We would also like to clearly state that the malicious publication is not in tandem with our well-publicised investment and expansion drive, as we recently reaffirmed our long-term strategic expansion plans in Nigeria with the acquisition of an additional 25-acre commercial property in the Ogba industrial area of Lagos purchased recently in late 2021.

“We are renewed in our efforts to serve our revered consumers and creating more job opportunities for Nigerians as seen in the new $5m additional production line recently commissioned at our Brewery in Ogba, Lagos in October 2021.”