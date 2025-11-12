No Plot To Remove Akpabio —Senate Leader

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has dismissed media reports alleging a plot by senators to kick the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, out of his seat.

Bamidele, on Wednesday, described the reports as “false, misleading, and intended to sow confusion within the National Assembly.”

The Senate Leader, who clarified the National Assembly on Wednesday, said there had been no discussion among senators regarding Akpabio’s removal.

He declared that the Senate remained united and focused on “national priorities”.

“There was no attempt by any of our colleagues, nor any discussion around the possibility or otherwise of the removal of the Senate President from office.

“We are totally united and have developed a zero-tolerance attitude toward distractions because there are urgent issues of public importance we need to attend to. Reports like that are calculated to create confusion,” he said.

Advertisement

The senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, had on Tuesday spoken in a similar vein when he also dismissed such reports.

Kalu had reaffirmed the senators’ overwhelming support for Akpabio’s leadership, insisting there were no ill feelings towards the leadership.

There have been recurring rumours of alleged moves by some unnamed senators to effect leadership change at the Senate.

But Senator Kalu said the rumours were baseless and unfounded, adding, “Even if there were attempts, we will never allow that to happen. We are one big family, and it’s not going to happen.”

The Abia senator, however, admitted there had been tension within the chamber, but it had been doused.

Advertisement

He attributed the said tension to “family misunderstanding”, saying that the lawmakers were united in their legislative responsibilities and in supporting the Senate leadership.