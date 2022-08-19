‘No Political Undertone’ – NBC Says As It Revokes AIT, Silverbird, 50 Other Broadcast Licenses

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde

…Directs Them To Shutdown Within 24 Hours

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licenses of Silverbird TV, AIT and 50 other broadcasters following their failure to renew their broadcast licenses.

This was announced by the Director-General of the NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

According to Shehu, AIT, Silverbird, Raypower FM, Rhythm FM and 48 other stations were indebted to the NBC to the tune of N2.6bn since 2015.

While directing its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shutdown of the operation of the affected stations within the next 24 hours, the NBC director said there was no political undertone in revoking the license of the defaulting broadcast stations.

He urged the stations to pay their fees before 24 hours to avert total disconnection.

The broadcasting regulator said it had earlier granted the affected stations two weeks to renew their licenses and pay their debts or consider their licenses revoked.

However, three months after the notice, some of the affected stations are yet to settle their debt with the NBC in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

The list of affected broadcasters and stations are:

  1. Silverbird TV
  2. Rhythm FM Abuja
  3. Rhythm FM Lagos
  4. Rhythm FM Yenagoa
  5. Rhythm FM Port Harcourt
  6. Rhythm FM Jos
  7. Rhythm FM Benin
  8. AIT/Raypower FM
  9. Greetings FM
  10. Tao FM
  11. Zuma FM
  12. Crowther FM
  13. We FM
  14. Linksman International Itd
  15. Bomay Broadcasting Services Itd
  16. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd)
  17. Classic FM Port Harcourt
  18. Classic FM Lagos
  19. Classic TV
  20. Beat FM
  21. Cooper Communications Itd
  22. Splash FM
  23. Rock City FM
  24. Family FM
  25. Space FM
  26. Radio Jeremi
  27. Breeze FM
  28. Vibes FM
  29. Family Love FM
  30. Wave FM
  31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
  32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
  33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
  34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
  35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
  36. Lagos DSB
  37. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
  38. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
  39. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
  40. Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
  41. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
  42. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
  43. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
  44. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
  45. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
  46. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
  47. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
  48. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
  49. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
  50. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
  51. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
  52. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
