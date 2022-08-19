‘No Political Undertone’ – NBC Says As It Revokes AIT, Silverbird, 50 Other Broadcast Licenses

119 SHARES Share Tweet

…Directs Them To Shutdown Within 24 Hours

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licenses of Silverbird TV, AIT and 50 other broadcasters following their failure to renew their broadcast licenses.

This was announced by the Director-General of the NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

According to Shehu, AIT, Silverbird, Raypower FM, Rhythm FM and 48 other stations were indebted to the NBC to the tune of N2.6bn since 2015.

While directing its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shutdown of the operation of the affected stations within the next 24 hours, the NBC director said there was no political undertone in revoking the license of the defaulting broadcast stations.

He urged the stations to pay their fees before 24 hours to avert total disconnection.

The broadcasting regulator said it had earlier granted the affected stations two weeks to renew their licenses and pay their debts or consider their licenses revoked.

However, three months after the notice, some of the affected stations are yet to settle their debt with the NBC in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

The list of affected broadcasters and stations are: