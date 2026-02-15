No Recommendation Made On Disputed Oil Wells To Tinubu —RMAFC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has clarified that it has not submitted any report or recommendation to the President on the ceding or reallocation of disputed crude oil and gas wells, dismissing circulating media claims as premature and inaccurate.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission’s Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, said RMAFC’s attention was drawn to a purported report allegedly authored by an inter-agency committee on the verification of coordinates of disputed oil and gas wells between states.

According to him, the report falsely suggested that recommendations had already been made and forwarded for presidential consideration.

Shehu stressed that no such submission has been made to the President, noting that the commission’s statutory processes on the matter are still ongoing.

“At this stage, there is no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells, as due institutional processes have not been concluded,” the statement read.

The commission explained that it only received a draft report from the inter-agency committee on Friday, February 13, 2026.

It said the document has since been forwarded to relevant technical and statutory bodies including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the National Boundary Commission and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation for detailed technical review and observations.

RMAFC noted that once feedback is received from these agencies, the draft will undergo further scrutiny by its internal committees, namely the Committee on Crude Oil, Gas and Investment and the Legal Matters Committee.

Their findings, it added, would then be presented to the commission’s plenary for deliberation and final recommendations.

Only after the completion of these processes, the commission said, would any final report be formally transmitted to the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation for consideration in line with constitutional and legal provisions.

“In view of the clearly established procedures, the report currently circulating in the media is speculative and does not represent the position of the commission,” RMAFC stated, urging the public and stakeholders to await official communication.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, neutrality and due process in the handling of the oil wells verification exercise, which it said is being carried out in the national interest.

RMAFC also reiterated its earlier call on oil-producing states to fully participate in the ongoing plotting of verified coordinates of disputed and newly drilled oil and gas wells, assuring all parties that the exercise would be conducted impartially and with outcomes acceptable to all stakeholders.