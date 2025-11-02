No Regret Changing Coaches Before US Open – Gauff

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tennis star Coco Gauff has revealed that she has no regret changing her coaches before the start of the 2025 US Open.

She hired Gavin MacMillan, a renowned biomechanics specialist after she parted ways with her previous coach, Matthew “Matt” Daly in August.

The American star said she does not regret her decision to change coaches ahead of the tournament.

Gauff said: “I definitely don’t regret my decision [to change coaches] or anything.

“I would do it 1000 times. But it made me a better player and person off the court, having to navigate all of that.

“Sometimes on tour, you think you have got the hang of it, but there is always new territory to be faced.

“I think that was a new thing, and it’s not going to be the first or last time in my career that there will be more attention.”

Gauff crashed out in the second round of the tournament after losing 6-3 6-2 to Naomi Osaka.

She made a total of 33 unforced errors in the match and hit just eight winners as she fell to defeat in one hour and four minutes.

Gauff has won eleven career singles titles, including two majors at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open, as well as the 2024 WTA Finals.

She has also won ten doubles titles, including the 2024 French Open, partnering with Kateřina Siniaková.