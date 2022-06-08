No Religion Can Eliminate The Other – Tinubu

The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said there was need for religious tolerance in the country, saying that no faith can override another in Nigeria.

Tinubu spoke on the need to tolerate the religious views of others on Wednesday during his victory speech after securing the APC ticket with 1271 votes.

The former governor of Lagos also canvassed that the two main religions in the country admonishes love amongst people.

He said : “They are setting us against each other. When you were born, you didn’t hear from the womb whether you will be a male or a female, whether you will be a Christian or Muslim.

“You were born into your parents and adopted their religion and you continued. Yes, the faith is in the mind, the Bible taught us to be together, to love your neighbor, it didn’t say kill your neighbor, love your neighbor as you love yourself. It’s in the two holy books, goodness for goodness.

“Learn to accept mistakes , not from the gunshots, not from cutlass, not from destruction of properties and lives, the life you take , you cannot bring back. The hate you spew cannot cure your hunger, we just need to love one another, build a new society, learn to teach a new way of life.

“No one religion can eliminate the other, we have give to tolerance, perseverance.”

Tinubu further warned against violence under the guise of religion.

“The blood that you cannot replenish, the life that you cannot bring back, if you don’t even feel guilty, the hurt of the murdered will definitely hunt you and you will not live in peace. You create agony, you get agony,” he added.