No Room For Shortcuts, NCAA Tells Binani Air After Approval

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The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Binani Air Global Services, paving the way for the airline to commence scheduled flight operations.

The certificate was presented in Abuja by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, who commended the airline’s resilience and determination throughout the rigorous certification process.

Najomo described the development as a historic milestone, noting that it represents a significant breakthrough as a female-led airline emerges in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

He praised the airline’s founder, Aishatu Dahiru Binani, and her management team for their persistence and consistency in meeting all regulatory requirements.

He, however, cautioned that securing the AOC marks only the beginning of a more demanding phase.

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According to him, the airline must prioritise proper planning, professionalism, and strict adherence to safety and operational standards, stressing that there is no room for shortcuts in the aviation sector.

In her remarks, Binani expressed appreciation to the NCAA for its guidance and professionalism, describing the journey to certification as both challenging and rewarding.

She also acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for fostering an enabling environment that contributed to the airline’s success.

With the AOC secured, Binani Air Global Services is now set to begin scheduled commercial flight operations in Nigeria.