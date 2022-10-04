‘No ShiShi’ For Peter Obi As Nollywood Actors Launch Fundraiser For LP Supporters

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As campaigns for the 2023 presidential elections get underway, some Nollywood stars and other players in the Nigerian entertainment industry have launched a fundraiser for support groups of the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

The group which includes veteran Nollywood actors, Patience Ozokwo, John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Alex Osifo, and Bishop Ime as well as comedian Afamefuna Klint Igwemba (Klint De Drunk) launched the Fund40MB fundraiser for Obi on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the group, monies raised through the fundraising would be made available to Obi’s support groups and not the LP candidate.

The convener of the group, Kennedy Iyere, said the donation campaign was to support Obi and his running mate, Baba-Ahmed Datti, ahead of the 2023 polls.

“We don’t want money to be an issue. The determination is in young people to take back their country and rescue Nigeria from the precipice.

“This is what Fund40MB is all about. An account has been created for the donation for campaigns to raise money worldwide for the various support groups of Peter Obi to carry out rural sensitisation, door-to-door campaigns and other programmes.

“This is independent of Peter Obi and the Labour Party. We are financing every interest group that will work for democracy and a democratic transition in favour of Peter Obi.

“The funds we are also going to raise through this medium shall be used to fight rigging, violence and all forms of malpractice. That’s why the FUND40MB Donation Campaign has been kicked started today.

“Nigeria has just one upward option, and that is the youth revolution. Peter Obi is no longer himself, he has become a global phenomenon.

“2023 is going to be a very peculiar election with two players-masses against the elites, and the masses must win the game,” he said.

On her part, Veteran Nollywood actor, Patience Ozokwor said an investment in Obi’s campaign was an investment into the future.

“We want anybody that loves Nigeria and wants everything good for Nigeria to please donate no matter how small. Obi has not stolen from any state. We are asking people to donate so that we can feed the masses who are crying for good government,” she said.

“We have seen that Obi as a former governor is prudent with public fund and used same judiciously. He has credibility. We want him to come and change things and mend things,” she added.

For comedian Klint De Drunk, beyond giving money to the presidentially support, there is need to financially support the people doing the ground work.

“This is an initiative that decentralizes the funding of money to support the movement, some people think it’s to bring money and give to the presidential candidate, no, it is to support the people on the streets, the people doing the ground work. To buy them at least pure water,” he said.