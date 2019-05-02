No Students Abducted In Zamfara Attack, Police React To Reports

Advertisement

The Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki, in Zurü local government area, Zamfara state, came under the attack of armed bandits on Wednesday night.

The bandits, according to BBC’s report, opened fire on the school while residents were watching the UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Liverpool but could not reach the students’ hostel.

Recall there were reports that the bandits killed one man, abducted two teachers and four nursing students from the school.

Advertisement

However, the state police commissioner, Celestine Okoye who spoke with newsmen said no student was abducted, although four cooks were abducted.

“We have confirmed reports of an attack on the school in Moriki, but no students were abducted.

“Unfortunately, four cooks were abducted from the school,” Okoye said.

This attack however increases the rate of insecurity in the state as Zamfara recorded the highest national kidnap rate with 281 victims across the country in the first quarter of 2019.