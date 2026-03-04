“No To War”, –Spain Prime Minister Condemns US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has condemned the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, drawing explicit parallels to the 2003 Iraq War and declaring “NO TO WAR” in a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), as the crisis enters its sixth day.

In his statement posted on Wednesday, Sánchez wrote:

“The world, Europe, and Spain have faced this critical moment before. In 2003, a few irresponsible leaders dragged us into an illegal war in the Middle East that brought nothing but insecurity and pain.

“Our response then must be our response now:

No to violations of international law.

No to the illusion that we can solve the world’s problems with bombs.

No to repeating the mistakes of the past.

No to war.”

Sánchez expressed solidarity with countries in the region attacked by Iran in retaliation, while criticising the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes launched on February 28, 2026.

Iran responded with widespread missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. assets, extending to strikes on nine regional countries and a British base in Cyprus, according to Sánchez.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has since disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of global oil and gas transited, leading to damaged tankers, at least one seafarer killed, suspended shipping by major companies, vessels anchoring in the Gulf, and a surge in oil prices exceeding 15 per cent.

The Prime Minister warned of the risk of a prolonged conflict with “numerous casualties” and “serious consequences on a global economic scale”, including higher energy costs impacting households.

“The question is not whether we are in favour or not of the ayatollahs. No one is.

“The question is whether we are or not on the side of international law and, therefore, of peace,” Sánchez emphasised.

He condemned Iran’s repressive regime, particularly its treatment of women and citizens, but insisted violence cannot produce a fairer order, higher wages, better services, or environmental progress, only more uncertainty.

Sánchez’s position has placed Spain at odds with the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, who has threatened to sever trade ties with Madrid after Spain refused to permit American use of jointly operated bases in Rota and Morón for launch operations against Iran.