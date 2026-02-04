No Tradition Supports Abuse of Women, Child Marriage — Emir of Kano

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has strongly condemned violence against women and the practice of child marriage, insisting that culture cannot be used to justify abuse and oppression.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Sanusi declared that every Nigerian, regardless of gender or background, is entitled to protection under the law.

“You cannot beat a woman because your culture says you can beat her. She’s a Nigerian citizen entitled to protection,” the Emir said.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria argued that many acts often blamed on culture are actually driven by unequal power relations, poverty, and the government’s failure to provide basic social services.

According to him, violence against women is not unique to Africa or African traditions.

“This violence happens in all societies; it’s not about African culture,” he said.

Sanusi explained that when men wield unchecked power in societies where women lack legal and social protection, abuse becomes common. He noted that women, children, the poor, and persons with disabilities are often the most affected.

“When men have power and women are not protected, men will take advantage of that power and oppress them,” he stated.

On the issue of child marriage, the Emir urged Nigerians to look beyond cultural explanations and examine the harsh realities facing poor and rural communities.

He explained that many girls complete primary education at about 11 years old, with no access to secondary schools, vocational centres, or safe spaces to continue their development.

“Between 11 and 18, what arrangements have you made for her?” he asked. “The poor man finds that she’s 12 or 13, he’s afraid she can get pregnant on the road, and the next young man that comes, he marries her off.”

Sanusi said such decisions are often driven by poverty and fear, rather than tradition, describing them as survival choices made in the absence of government support.

The Emir criticised urban elites for ignoring the realities of rural life, noting that many villages lack good roads, nearby schools, and functioning local government services.

“It’s easy to blame culture. It’s easy to blame the victim. But the government has not provided the schools,” he said.

He added that unsafe roads, long distances, and poor infrastructure make it extremely difficult for girls in remote areas to access education and basic services.

Despite acknowledging the complexity of the challenges, Sanusi stressed that Nigeria must uphold clear moral and legal standards.

“As a nation, we need to have certain common agreements and values,” he said, emphasising that violence against women and children is unacceptable under any circumstances.

“It doesn’t matter what you think your culture says. The Nigerian law does not allow you to do it.”

The Emir concluded by stating that many practices blamed on tradition are, in reality, deliberate abuses of authority. He described them as a “culture of oppression” sustained by violence and exploitation, insisting that such practices must end if Nigeria is to protect its most vulnerable citizens.