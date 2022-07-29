No Vacancy In Abia Public Service — Ikpeazu

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said the embargo imposed on employment into the state public service is still in force, noting that no vacancy exists at the moment.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday night while receiving report of the Panel on Review of Irregular Employment of Staff in the Unified Local Government Service of Abia State from 2018 and August 2019 till February 2021.

The governor in a statement by Barr Eze Chikamnayo, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the governor advised Abians to disregard any claim by individuals or groups contradicting the employment embargo.

The governor applauded members of the Panel for painstakingly discharging their duty.

“As a matter of expediency, government will quickly study the document and notify the great people of Abia State of necessary measures that will be taken in the full implementation of the said report in order to protect the interest of our citizens and other stakeholders involved,” the governor said.