‘No Vacancy In Ondo Gov’t House’ — Gov Aiyedatiwa Declares After Guber Screening

The incumbent Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has expressed confidence in his ability to win the upcoming gubernatorial election, stating that he has the necessary structures and support in the state.

Speaking after his screening at the national All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Abuja, Aiyedatiwa asserted that there is no vacancy in the government house, and he is firmly in control of the state’s political structures.

Addressing the controversy surrounding his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, the governor dismissed the claims of forgery as mere mischief-making by his political opponents who are desperate to tarnish his reputation.

“I will just advise them to repent and try to go to the field and work,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He added, “They are interested in the seat, and the seat is not vacant, that is why they are trying to do all that they are doing.

“You see, we are all indigenes of Ondo State, and we are all qualified to run to be the governorship of Ondo State, but there is a sitting governor. I have the structures; the people, and the competence.”

Among the other aspirants screened by the national secretariat are Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Olusola Oke, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Dr. Funmi Waheed-Adekojo, and APC National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke.

The list also includes Akinfolarin Samuel, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Okunjimi Odimayo, Adewale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema, Gen. Ohunyeye Olamide, Morayo Lebi, Garvey Oladiran Iyanjan, and Ifeoluwa Oyedele.