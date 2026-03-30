NOA Unveils AI App To Boost Citizen Engagement

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The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has unveiled a “CLHEEAN’’ app to bridge the communication gap between the Federal Government and Nigerians in areas of government’s policies, projects and programmes.

The Director-General of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu unveiled the mobile app on Monday in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu expressed optimism that the new digital approach would enhance citizen engagement.

The Crime, Lawlessness, Health, Education, Environment, Abuse and Nationalism (CLHEEAN) app acts as an AI-powered tool.

It is aimed at bridging the gap between the government and the public, promoting national values, and facilitating citizen feedback.

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“The CLHEEAN mobile app is one platform with one mission; to ensure that every Nigerian can access information, engage directly, and most importantly, be heard.

“It brings government closer to the people than ever before.

“The app features civic education, real-time information, and engagement tools directly in citizens’ hands.

“With an AI-powered voice and chat assistant, multilingual capabilities, that means you can do Yoruba, Hausa, or Igbo for now. Subsequently, we will continue to add more Nigerian languages to it.”

The NOA boss said that the app aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, built on inclusive governance, transparency, and accountability.

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According to him, it also reflects our broader commitment to building a government that is closer, more responsive, and more transparent.

“Beyond the technology, this initiative is about the Nigerian people.

“It is about giving citizens a voice, ensuring that decisions are shaped by real experiences, real needs, and real feedback, and ultimately building trust between government and the citizens.

“This is imperative because government works best when citizens are heard, government listens and actions follow.

“With this initiative, we are laying the foundation for a more informed citizenry, a more responsive government, and a more united nation,” he said.

Issa-Onilu urged Nigerians to download the CLHEEAN app via Android and IOS to enable them participate and speak up.

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“We encourage all Nigerians to download and use the app, and to share their feedback.

“This app is built for you and your input will play a vital role in continuously improving its functionality, performance, and overall user experience.

“As we know with AI tools, it is the more they are used that they get also educated themselves and being able to serve us better.

“I encourage all of us to seek knowledge, to take the access very seriously. So, let our voice be heard, to participate and be included in the process of governance,” he said.

The NOA D-G said that the app was not meant for people in rural areas, adding that as a communication agency, over two years ago, it created a number of platforms after doing audience analysis.

“Each platform is targeted to a particular segment of the society.

“The platform we are using to reach the elite and the youth who can use the app is different from the platform that is available for people in the rural area.

“Today, we work with over 200 radio stations on a daily basis.We have a WhatsApp group where all of them have their representatives.

“When we drop information now, they all report simultaneously throughout the day in all these over 200 radio stations,” he said.

He said that from the NOA analysis, the over 200 radio stations put together give provide about 72 local Nigerian languages of coverage, adding that are spread all across the states of the Federation.

“We can safely say that we cover every blade of the land of this country with information that reaches people in their local languages.

“This is because 72 local languages are not something that we can try out. So we have different communication vehicles for each segment. So, the app is meant for those who rely on it,” he said.