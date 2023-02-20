Nobel Peace Prize: FG Backs OBJ For Role In Resolving Ethiopia Crisis

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government of Nigeria has asked its African counterparts to support the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo citing his role in resolving the conflict in Ethiopia.

The motion was moved by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama at the 36th African Union Summit, as disclosed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi, Willy Nyamitwe on Monday.

“We believe that the AU and its High-Level Panel led by H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo along with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. @phumlambongcuka deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for successfully facilitating the #Ethiopia peace process, as moved by H.E. @GeoffreyOnyeama at the #36thAUSummit,” the diplomat disclosed in the tweet.

The Nobel Peace Prize since March 1901, is awarded annually to persons who have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Obasanjo was on October 25, 2022, appointed to serve as the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa, alongside others, with a mandate to engage in direct talks with warring parties in Ethiopia until a political solution is reached.

The internal conflict which lasted from 3 November 2020 to 2 November 2022 resulted in a “massacre” according to the United Nations agency.

The death toll in the country is between 385,000 and 600,000, according to Ghent University in Belgium estimates.

OBJ visited the country several times until November 2, 2022, when a peace deal was finally brokered between the parties with the former head of state, praying for a “systematic, orderly, smooth, and coordinated disarmament.”

The development is why the federal government is supporting OBJ’s nomination for the prize.