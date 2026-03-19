Nollywood Actor Afolayan Apologises, Quits Politics After Controversial Insecurity Comments

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Nigerian Actor Aremu Olumide Afolayan has issued a heartfelt public apology to Nigerians following widespread backlash over comments he made on insecurity and governance.

In a video circulating on social media, the visibly emotional actor expressed deep regret, stating that he was “very sober” and saddened by the impact his remarks had on many Nigerians.

He clarified that he did not receive money from any individual or group to make the controversial statements, dismissing allegations that his comments were influenced or scripted.

Addressing the issue of insecurity, the actor acknowledged that the situation in Nigeria remains a serious concern.

He recounted a personal experience involving the kidnapping of a close friend’s mother, noting that a ransom was paid for her release.

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According to him, this reality contradicts claims in some quarters that the security situation is under control.

He explained that his original message was misunderstood, insisting that he was warning Nigerians not to believe reassurances that “everything is fine” when the situation on the ground suggests otherwise.

The actor also apologised to fans, supporters, and the general public, acknowledging that his words may have been misinterpreted or poorly communicated.

He took full responsibility for the controversy and thanked media platforms and bloggers for amplifying the issue, noting that they were simply carrying out their duties.

“I am sorry from the depth of my heart,” he said, adding that Nigerians have always supported his career and businesses.

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The actor announced his decision to withdraw entirely from political discussions and affiliations.

Afolayan stated that he had intended to promote grassroots accountability but admitted that the message did not come across as intended.

He concluded by reaffirming his solidarity with Nigerians and distancing himself from any political involvement going forward.